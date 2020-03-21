Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.16.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after buying an additional 605,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

