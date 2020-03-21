HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of HubSpot worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

