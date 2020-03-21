Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMI stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21. Huami has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Huami by 784.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 560,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 497,021 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huami by 565,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 463,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Huami during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huami by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

