H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,643,908.50. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,166,528 shares in the company, valued at C$23,610,526.72. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $590,244.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

