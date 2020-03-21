Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Purchases $13,420.00 in Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Sandford W. Rothe purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $13,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HWCC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

