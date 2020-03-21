Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

