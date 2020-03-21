Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

HOMB stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

