Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.53.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.
In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
