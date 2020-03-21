Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

