Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,823,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

