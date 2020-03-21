Hock E. Tan Sells 73,646 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

