High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.90. The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 80750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 target price on High Arctic Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

