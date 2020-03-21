Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $38,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

