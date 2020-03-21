Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of HT stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.91%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

