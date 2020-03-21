Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.44.

HT stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.91%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,802.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

