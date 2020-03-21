Head-To-Head Contrast: IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) versus Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

This table compares IBERIABANK and Brunswick Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK $1.54 billion 1.10 $384.15 million $7.01 4.59 Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBERIABANK has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IBERIABANK and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBERIABANK 0 3 3 0 2.50 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBERIABANK presently has a consensus target price of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.60%. Given IBERIABANK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBERIABANK is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

IBERIABANK has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IBERIABANK and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK 24.83% 9.60% 1.23% Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBERIABANK beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.