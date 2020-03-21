Head-To-Head Analysis: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.0% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Pivotal Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 9.95 $214.50 million $1.50 98.68 Pivotal Software $657.49 million 6.41 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -23.81

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Software. Pivotal Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Pivotal Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 6.55% -165.74% 5.95% Pivotal Software -17.67% -9.70% -6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and Pivotal Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 7 12 0 2.48 Pivotal Software 1 7 2 0 2.10

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $205.48, suggesting a potential upside of 38.82%. Pivotal Software has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Pivotal Software.

Summary

Autodesk beats Pivotal Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

