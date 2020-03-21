HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDS. Buckingham Research increased their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Boston Partners lifted its position in HD Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,274,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 128,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

