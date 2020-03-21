Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.75 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.31. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harrow Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

