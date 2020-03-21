Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $19,650.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.