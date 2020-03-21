Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $19,650.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.
HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.
