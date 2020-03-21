Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Up 124.5% on Strong Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price was up 124.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 13,276,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 1,415,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 179.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

