Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GWB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

