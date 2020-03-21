Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Sun Communities worth $103,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

