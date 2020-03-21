Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 796,133 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,761,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $108,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $4.62 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.