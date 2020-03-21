Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,384,249 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Sunoco worth $114,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 11,555 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

