Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 135,777 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $119,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

