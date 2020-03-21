Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,790 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Evergy worth $113,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

