Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 263,687 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Weyerhaeuser worth $105,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $231,072,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,963,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,700,000 after purchasing an additional 552,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

