Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 146,738 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $116,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 679.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after buying an additional 270,910 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 407,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $44.12 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

