Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $117,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from to in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

