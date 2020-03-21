Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.28 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.51% of KBR worth $108,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

KBR stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

