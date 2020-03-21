Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of CDW worth $119,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $79.56 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.