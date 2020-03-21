Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Hologic worth $97,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $31.05 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

