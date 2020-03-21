GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

