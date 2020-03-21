General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

