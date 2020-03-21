General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

General Mills stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

