GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.00 ($30.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day moving average is €26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

