Gay Collins Purchases 4,350 Shares of The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Stock

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) insider Gay Collins bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.50 ($13,103.79).
The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The City of London Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14).
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.