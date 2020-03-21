Gay Collins Purchases 4,350 Shares of The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Stock

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) insider Gay Collins bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.50 ($13,103.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The City of London Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

