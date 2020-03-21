Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price Up 15.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price rose 15.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.53, approximately 5,855,784 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 1,680,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Specifically, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $91,241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

