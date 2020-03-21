Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of GLPI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

