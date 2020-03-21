FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Decreased by Analyst

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE PVG opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

