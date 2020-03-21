FY2020 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Cut by William Blair

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $43.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $45.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%.

MKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $785.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62. Markel has a twelve month low of $726.01 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.