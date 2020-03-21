FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pagegroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pagegroup’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagegroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Pagegroup has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.