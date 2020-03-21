Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Shares Down 1.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) were down 1.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 363,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 237,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The health services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. Future Healthcare of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Future Healthcare of America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

