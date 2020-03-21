Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.