Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

FLGT opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

