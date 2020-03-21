Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $31.27 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

