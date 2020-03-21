Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

