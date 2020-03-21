Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 87,699 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

