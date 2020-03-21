Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 11,880 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.