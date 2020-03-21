Franky Minnifield Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franky Minnifield purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,293.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $29.74 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

